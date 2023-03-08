Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced its continued expansion in the Australia and New Zealand market with the launch of a local data hosting solution for the Sprinklr platform. Customers now have the option to host data in Australia through Sprinklr’s hosting services provider. Sprinklr also provides hosting solutions in the US, Europe and the UAE.

“A local data hosting solution is an indication of our commitment to the region and will allow us to continue to rapidly expand our business, deliver a high level of service, and give customers security and agility to continue to innovate in their industries,” said Henry Kho, Vice President of North Asia/ANZ, Sprinklr.

In FY23, Sprinklr more than tripled the size of its business in ANZ. The company supports leading regional brands across the retail, financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality and public sectors. Examples included NRMA, Great Southern Bank (Mutual Marketplace), and Breville. A data hosting solution in the ANZ region will support the positive growth trend and help Sprinklr continue to meet and exceed customer requirements for data security and compliance.

As with all of Sprinklr’s data hosting locations, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) data hosting will be backed by Sprinklr’s global support teams, technical resources, and subprocessors.

