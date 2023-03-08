Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that the company will be presenting at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, as well as the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Michael West, President of Moody’s Investors Service, and Shivani Kak, Head of Investor Relations, will speak at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Nick Reed, Chief Product Officer of Moody’s Analytics, will speak at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference.

The presentations will be webcast live. The audio and video webcasts can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO, Financial) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com%2Fabout.

