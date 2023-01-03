WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $229.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.85%), JPM(4.73%), and WMT(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,535-share investment in ARCA:JHMT. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.81999999999999 during the quarter.

On 03/01/2023, John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF traded for a price of $68.81 per share and a market cap of $25.46Mil. The stock has returned -21.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.54.

During the quarter, WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 4,479 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 12,701. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 03/01/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $162.05 per share and a market cap of $308.98Bil. The stock has returned 12.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 6,070 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 03/01/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $92.17 per share and a market cap of $944.49Bil. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,292 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 03/01/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.31 per share and a market cap of $2,299.09Bil. The stock has returned -10.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 40.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 3,676 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 80,720. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 03/01/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $142.55 per share and a market cap of $419.58Bil. The stock has returned 7.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

