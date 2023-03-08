UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences in March:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference — March 7-9, 2023

Panel Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 7 th from 12:50-1:50pm ET

from 12:50-1:50pm ET Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcowen132%2Fpanel12%2F2317014

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference — March 13-15, 2023

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 14 th from 10:40-11:10am ET

from 10:40-11:10am ET Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Foppenheimer27%2Furgn%2F2810892

Webcasts for both the Cowen and Oppenheimer presentations will be available via the Investors section of UroGen’s website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product JELMYTO (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

