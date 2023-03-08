Bentley Systems Issues Call for Nominations for the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced its call for nominations for the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The awards, which are judged by independent juries of industry experts, recognize infrastructure projects for going digital advancements in infrastructure. The deadline for nominations is May 8, 2023.

Participate in the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure to gain global recognition for digital advancements in infrastructure. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.

Users of Bentley software are invited to enter their projects in the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, no matter which phase the project is in – preconstruction/conceptual, design, construction, or operations. The three finalists chosen for each awards category win a trip to Singapore to attend the Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event, as guests of Bentley Systems. As part of the conference, the finalists will present their projects before the judges, industry thought leaders, and more than 100 media members.

The Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure categories include:

  • Bridges and Tunnels
  • Construction
  • Enterprise Engineering
  • Facilities, Campuses, and Cities
  • Process and Power Generation
  • Rail and Transit
  • Roads and Highways
  • Structural Engineering
  • Subsurface Modeling and Analysis
  • Surveying and Monitoring
  • Transmission and Distribution
  • Water and Wastewater

These projects recognize innovative advancements and measurable impacts in infrastructure and sustainability. Projects may be recognized for their economic impact and innovative use of Bentley software, including the iTwin Platform and infrastructure digital twins, 4D modeling, Infrastructure Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence. Projects may also be recognized for advancements that empower sustainable development goals in terms of climate action, energy transition and efficiency, circularity of land and water resources, and healthy communities.

In addition to the juried awards, Bentley’s Founders will honor select projects representing organizations or individuals whose undertakings contribute notably to infrastructure advancement and/or environmental and social development goals.

Every project nominated for an award receives recognition across the global infrastructure community in the following ways:

  • Having their infrastructure projects profiled in Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbook, which is distributed in print and digital formats to media, government, and industry influencers around the world;
  • Enhancing their competitive edge by demonstrating to existing and potential clients the value the participants add to projects through their digital innovations;
  • Increasing their exposure and coverage from global media and industry analysts.

For additional information about the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, or to nominate a project, visit the Going+Digital+Awards+in+Infrastructurewebsite.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com

© 2023 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, Seequent, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

