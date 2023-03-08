BRC Inc. (“The Company”, “BRCC” or “Black Rifle Coffee Company”; NYSE: BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

When: March 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Live Call: (877) 407-0609 or (201) 689-8541

A webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at Black+Rifle+Coffee+Company+%28BRCC%29. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 15, 2023 through March 22, 2023. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is (877) 660-6853, and the international replay dial-in number is (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13735845.

Annual Meeting Date

The Board of Directors of BRC Inc. has also established Friday, May 5, 2023 as the date of the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held virtually by means of remote communication. The details of the virtual annual meeting, including how stockholders can log into the virtual meeting, vote and submit questions, will be disclosed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https%3A%2F%2Fcoffeeordie.com%2Fpresscheck-signup.

