Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSE:BW, Financial) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET.

B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young and B&W Chief Financial Officer Louis Salamone will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B%26amp%3BW%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (844) 200-6205; the dial-in number for participants in Canada is (833) 950-0062; the dial-in number for participants in all other locations is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID for all participants is 698472. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow B&W on %3Ci%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fi%3E and learn more at %3Ci%3Ebabcock.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005920/en/