8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the fourth fiscal quarter.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:55 pm PST

8x8 Product and Innovation Overview

Friday, March 10, 2023

NASDAQ Market Site, New York, NY

Product and Technology Presentations 9:00 - 11:00 am EST

Financial Overview Presentation 1:00 - 2:00 pm EST

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2F8x8.gcs-web.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005936/en/