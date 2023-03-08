Domo Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

23 minutes ago
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00pm PT, and at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 8:00am PT.

A live webcast of Domo’s presentations at each event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com%2FIR.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo+Facebook+page, the Domo+LinkedIn+page, the Domo+blog, the %40Domotalk Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

