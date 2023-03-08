J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) President Shelley Simpson, and Executive Vice President and President of Intermodal Darren Field will address the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference at 10:30 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Events+and+Presentations section of our Investor+Relations website. A presentation replay will also be made available on J.B. Hunt’s Investor+Relations site following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

