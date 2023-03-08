NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (“Claros” or the “Company”) (: CMTG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Claros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 16, 2023, Claros issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Then, on February 21, 2023, following the release of Claros’s financial results, JMP Securities downgraded the Company to Market Perform from Market Outperform, citing credit weakness and valuation, with analyst Steven DeLaney noting that “the levels of 5-rated and nonaccrual loans both increased sharply in Q4”.

On this news, Claros’s stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 7.88%, to close at $13.68 per share on February 21, 2023.

