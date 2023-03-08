Absolute+Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced the company will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:35 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute+Investor+Relations+website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 20,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the twelfth consecutive quarter in the Winter 2023 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a Leader for the second consecutive quarter in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

