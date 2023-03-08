New Grain February Record Set

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Improved grain industry collaboration leads to shipping record

MONTREAL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) today announced that February 2023 was the best February ever for Western Canadian grain movement on CN’s network. The Company worked with its customers and supply chain partners to move more than 2.4 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada over the course of the month. This exceeds the previous record set in February 2021 by over 200,000 metric tonnes. CN attributes February’s performance to increased collaboration between supply chain partners, enabling strong performance through operational challenges, including periods of extreme cold.

“Improved communications between CN, our customers, and supply chain partners have made our grain supply chain a success in February. When each of us has a better understanding of what our partners are dealing with, we can adjust our individual operations to work through disruptions when they occur. That type of collaboration leads to higher levels of performance across the entire supply chain. It also sets a new benchmark for all of us to strive for as we work through the rest of this winter.”

- Sandra Ellis, Vice-President, Bulk – Rail Centric Supply Chain, CN

“Our team of railroaders has done an excellent job executing our Winter Plan. Their focus on keeping mainline traffic moving, making sure trains run on time and ensuring we have the infrastructure and fleet in place to support that plan continues to pay off. Reduced delays and disruptions put capacity back into our network and support our customers’ shipping needs.”

- Ed Harris, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
[email protected]		(514) 399-0052
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODc3OTc5NyM1NDM4NDczIzIwMDY1NDM=
Canadian-National-Railway.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.