WILMINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. ( SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, announced the election of Daniela Rus to the Symbotic Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2023.

Rus was elected to the Symbotic Board at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders held today. She currently serves as the Andrew (1956) and Erna Viterbi Professor of Electrical Engineering, Computer Science; Director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT; and MIT Director of the DAF-MIT Artificial Intelligence Accelerator. Rus served as Deputy Dean of Research in the Schwarzman College of Computing at MIT between 2019-2022. The key focus of Rus’ research is to develop the science and engineering of autonomy.

“I am pleased to welcome Daniela to the Symbotic Board,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “As an MIT Professor, MacArthur Fellow and member of the world’s leading technology boards and organizations, Daniela’s depth of experience, knowledge and research in robotics and artificial intelligence will be an invaluable asset to the company.”

“It is exciting to join Symbotic’s Board at such a critical time as they accelerate their growth amidst incredible demand for their system and technology,” said Rus. “I’m honored to be part of an innovation-driven company that is relentlessly challenging industry norms to radically change how goods and products flow through the supply chain.”

Rus is a MacArthur Fellow; a fellow of ACM, IEEE, AAAI and AAAS; a member of the National Academy of Engineering; and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Her awards include the Engelberger Award for robotics, the IEEE RAS Pioneer award, IEEE Robotics and Automation Society Technical award, Mass TLC Innovation Catalyst Award, and the IJCAI John McCarthy Award. She earned her Ph.D. in Computer Science from Cornell University.

Other members of the Symbotic Board of Directors re-elected at today’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders are Richard Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic, Rollin Ford, Charles Kane, Todd Krasnow, Vikas Parekh and Merline Saintil.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

