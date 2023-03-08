Cadre Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Information

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after the close of market trading. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will feature remarks by Warren Kanders, CEO and Chairman of the Board; Brad Williams, President; and Blaine Browers, Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, please dial (888)-510-2553 (domestic) or (646)-960-0473 (international). The passcode is 1410384. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Cadre’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cadre-holdings.com%2F. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the online broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through March 29, 2023 at (800)-770-2030 or +1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 1410384. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Cadre
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre’s equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

