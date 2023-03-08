Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Distributions

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Virtus+Global+Multi-Sector+Income+Fund (NYSE: VGI) today announced the following monthly distributions:

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

$0.08

March 10, 2023

March 13, 2023

March 23, 2023

$0.08

April 12, 2023

April 13, 2023

April 25, 2023

$0.08

May 10, 2023

May 11, 2023

May 23, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund

Virtus+Global+Multi-Sector+Income+Fund is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital by investing in broadly diversified holdings across the major domestic and international fixed-income sectors. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Newfleet+Asset+Management is its subadviser.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the Closed-End+Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund’s investment objective and risks, please see the Fund’s annual report. A copy of the Fund’s most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting “Shareholder Services” as set forth at the end of this press release.

About Newfleet Asset Management

Newfleet+Asset+Management provides comprehensive fixed income portfolio management in multiple strategies. The Newfleet Multi-Sector Strategies team that manages the Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund leverages the knowledge and skill of investment professionals with expertise in every sector of the bond market, including evolving, specialized, and out-of-favor sectors. The team employs active sector rotation and disciplined risk management to portfolio construction, avoiding interest rate bets and remaining duration neutral to each strategy's stated benchmark. Newfleet Asset Management is a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, a registered investment adviser affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners. For more information, visit newfleet.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit virtus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301006068r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006068/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.