The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023. The dividend represents an approximate 17% increase compared to the dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, which equals a 25 cent increase per share on an annualized basis.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006095/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership