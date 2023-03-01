PR Newswire

REHOVOT, Israel, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be presenting at the 2023 ECCO Annual Meeting taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark from March 1 to 4, 2023.

The European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) annual congress is an international leading meeting focusing on state-of-the-art clinical approaches and cutting-edge research and advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).

Professor Yehuda Ringel, Biomica's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), will be presenting recent data from Biomica's IBD R&D pipeline.

Biomica's abstract entitled "Anti-inflammatory Effect and Mechanism of Action of BMC333, a Rationally-Designed Live Bacterial Consortium Based on Microbiome Functional Genomic Analysis for Treating IBD", was selected for a poster presentation and Professor Ringel will be presenting on the conference Guided Poster Session on Friday, March 3, 2023 between 12:30 and 13:30. The poster will also be available as an e-Poster on the Virtual Congress Platform until June 4, 2023 (presentation number: P035).

Professor Ringel, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, and those interested should be in touch with him directly or with Biomica's investor or public relations team.

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing MicroBoost AI tech engine, licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN).

For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines – MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by Ag Plenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

