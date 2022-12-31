Ameris Bank Donates $2,055,000 to Support 15 Rural Georgia Hospitals

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank has donated $2,055,000 to 15 rural hospitals across the state of Georgia, through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program in 2023. Ameris has been participating in the program since 2018, contributing more than $10,000,000.

Ameris_Bank_Logo.jpg

"Ameris has been committed to donating through the Georgia HEART program, as we believe in supporting rural hospitals and the communities they serve," said Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. "We know that each hospital has different needs, and these funds allow them to make improvements as they see fit to continue providing quality healthcare to their patients."

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. Each hospital can use the funds donated by Ameris Bank to meet its individual needs.

The 15 rural Georgia hospitals that received donations from Ameris Bank include: Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Colquitt), Liberty Regional Medical Center (Hinesville), Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton), Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele), John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville), Donalsonville Hospital (Donalsonville), Brooks County Hospital (Quitman), Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello), Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson), Southeast Georgia Health System (St. Mary's/Brunswick), Phoebe Worth Medical Center (Sylvester), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus), and Miller County Hospital (Colquitt).

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to support qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

About Ameris Bank
Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages more than $25.05 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris Bank at www.amerisbank.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL29276&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameris-bank-donates-2-055-000-to-support-15-rural-georgia-hospitals-301759973.html

SOURCE Ameris Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL29276&Transmission_Id=202303011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL29276&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.