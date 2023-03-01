PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that Lucy Lee, Manufacturing Manager at its Colder Products Company (CPC) operation, has been recognized as a 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honoree. Lee manages a multi-site manufacturing cleanroom team of supervisors, operators, team leads, cell leads and manufacturing technicians at the CPC facility in Roseville, Minnesota.

"We are thrilled to see Lucy recognized at this year's Women MAKE Awards," said Janel Wittmayer, President of CPC. "She has made significant contributions to CPC in her operations role and as a leader. She is committed to manufacturing the best single-use connectors with an engaged team, an inclusive culture and a continuous improvement mindset. Lucy has progressed through many positions of responsibility, applying equal measures of innovation and accountability. We are proud to have on our team such an excellent role model and mentor for her teammates and women across Dover and the industry."

Presented by the Manufacturing Institute, this annual national awards program is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. The Women MAKE Awards honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

Lee is among 130 winners from more than 100 companies, with all recipients being honored in April at a special ceremony in Washington, D.C.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jack Dickens Adrian Sakowicz Senior Director - Investor Relations Vice President – Communications (630) 743-2566 (630) 743-5039 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dovers-lucy-lee-named-women-make-awards-winner-recognizing-female-leaders-for-excellence-in-manufacturing-301759885.html

SOURCE Dover