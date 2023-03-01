PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that it will participate in Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference from March 5 through March 8, 2023, including hosting a tour of Tanger Outlets Palm Beach on March 5. Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bilerman, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a round table presentation scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A live audio webcast can be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com. A replay will be available through Friday, March 17, 2023 and can also be accessed via the company's website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

