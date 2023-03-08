NanoString to Webcast Panel on AI-Based Genomics and Drug Discovery from the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “AI-Driven Disruptions To Genomics & Computational Drug Discovery”, from the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. The conference will be held March 6-8, 2023.

Participants will include Kimberly Powell, vice president and general manager for NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) healthcare business, and Molly Gibson, PhD, chief strategy & innovation officer at Generate Biomedicines, a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company. The panel will be moderated by members of the Cowen healthcare research team.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate on the panel that is being held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:10-3:10pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 30 days.

About NanoString

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in approximately 200 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, AtoMx and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

