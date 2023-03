Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) ("Faraday Future," “FF,” or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that after an assessment by the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FF regarding the Company’s management organizational structure, the Board has approved that Mr. Jia will now report directly to the Board (alongside the Global CEO, Mr. Chen). Based on the changes to his responsibilities within the Company, the Board determined that Mr. Jia is an “officer” of the Company within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and an “executive officer” of the Company under Rule 3b-7 under the Exchange Act.

Moving forward, both Mr. Jia and Mr. Chen will report to the Board directly. The Board also approved the Company’s Product and Mobility Ecosystem, I.A.I, and Advanced R&D Technology departments will directly report into Mr. Jia, and the Company’s User Ecosystem, Capital Markets, Human Resources and Administration, Corporate Strategy, and FF China departments will report to both Mr. Jia and Mr. Chen, subject to processes and controls to be determined by the Board after consultation with the Company’s management. The Company’s remaining departments including Finance will continue to report to Mr. Chen with a single reporting line.

The Board has agreed to promote Mr. Jia, the Company's founder and CPUO, to the position of Section 16 officer and executive officer considering the significant, unique, and indispensable long-term value of Mr. Jia to the Company's product and technology innovation, I.A.I, advanced technology, product and technology power and future development, and his significant contributions to the Company's recent financing and the approval of proposals such as increasing authorized shares at the recent special stockholders meeting, among other things. The decision was made after careful consideration.

“The decision to restore founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer Mr. Jia’s Section 16 officer and executive officer status was a very appropriate decision made after careful consideration by the Board,” said Adam He, Chairman of the Board. “With YT Jia in charge of Product and the Mobile Ecosystem, I.A.I, and Advanced Technology R&D departments, Mr. Chen can now focus on the manufacturing side of the business, especially as the FF 91 Futurist is about to enter the key stage of start of production (SOP). We believe that the strong collaboration between both Mr. Jia and Mr. Chen will allow outstanding contributions to FF's long-term success in their respective areas of expertise."

These last changes represent the completion of the Company’s senior leadership transformation, which started with the successful transformation in the Company’s governance structure with our major shareholder, FF Top LLC, and continued with the addition of valuable new board members. Together, these changes lay the foundation for the timely and high-quality SOP and delivery of the FF 91 Futurist, as well as the achievement of the Company's medium and long-term strategic goals. Specifically, the Board’s appointment of Mr. Jia to executive officer status signifies FF’s strong commitment to keep the Company’s momentum on track.

FF is targeting a SOP date for its flagship FF 91 Futurist of March 30, 2023, at the Company’s Hanford, California manufacturing facility, “FF ieFactory California”, with the first vehicles coming off the assembly line in early April, and customer deliveries occurring before the end of April, in each case assuming timely receipt of funds from the Company’s investors.

FF is completing its testing and validation of the FF 91 Futurist through the Product and Technology Generation 2.0 program (PT Gen 2.0). The generational upgrade from PT Gen 1.0 to PT Gen 2.0 consists of significant upgrades of systems and core components in both the vehicle and the I.A.I area–the advanced core, which stands for Internet, Autonomous Driving, and Intelligence. PT Gen 2.0 was achieved through upgrades of 26 major systems and components, with 13 key upgrades throughout powertrain, battery, charging, chassis, interior from EV areas, and 13 key upgrades in computing, sensing, communication, user interaction, and performance of the FF 91 Futurist.

Competing with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls Royce, and Bentley as the only next-gen Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV product, the FF 91 Futurist offers a unique and intelligent EV experience with extreme technology and an ultimate user experience. The FF 91 Futurist features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, 0-60 mph in 2.27 seconds, a unique rear intelligent Internet system, and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third Internet living space.

Users can preorder an FF 91 Futurist via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Fpreorder%2F or (Chinese): https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fcn%2Fpreorder%2F

Download the new FF Intelligent App (English): https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fid1454187098 or https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.faradayfuture.online, (Chinese): http%3A%2F%2Fappdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet, and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

