Hope Bancorp to Participate in the Piper Sandler 2023 Western Financial Services Conference

27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Peter Koh will be participating in the Piper Sandler 2023 Western Financial Services Conference in Del Mar, Calif., March 2, 2023.

A copy of the investor presentation being used for the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com on March 2, 2023.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $19.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006177/en/

