LegalZoom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GLENDALE, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. ( LZ) today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Technology Conference and the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

The JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Presenters: Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer; Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT
Presenters: Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer; Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer

A live audio webcast and replay of each of the foregoing events will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. LegalZoom enables small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact

Cortney Kerans, Head of Communications
[email protected]

