AALBORG, Denmark, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, 8 March at 7:00 AM CET.

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 8:30 AM CET and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast - audio and slide presentation:

Please join the results webcast via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/650966551

Conference call - audio only:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:

Denmark: +45 8987 5045 Germany: +49 32 22109 8334 Norway +47 8150 3308 United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999 United States of America: +1 664 664 1960



Access code: 363871

The fourth quarter presentation, together with the annual report for 2022, will be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies. A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

[email protected]

About Asetek:

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

