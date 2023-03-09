The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fulcrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FULC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2023, Fulcrum announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the company that it has issued a full clinical hold regarding the Investigational New Drug application for its sickle-cell disease treatment, FTX-6058, due to previously reported preclinical data.

On this news, Fulcrum’s stock price fell $7.23 per share, or 56%, to close at $5.66 per share on February 24, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

