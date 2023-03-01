Kia EV9 SUV Exterior Teased in Video Clips

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 1, 2023

  • Kia releases teaser clips offering glimpse of the Kia EV9 exterior design
  • Sleek silhouette, signature lighting, clear-cut lines hint at the electric SUV's bold and confident look
  • The Kia EV9 to accelerate the brand's transformation towards a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today unveiled a set of video clips to tease its highly anticipated Kia EV9, the brand's dedicated battery electric SUV. The Kia EV9 flagship SUV is set to accelerate the company's transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification.

Image_1__Kia_EV9_SUV_Exterior_Teased_in_Video_Clips.jpg

The Kia EV9 teaser video, available to watch at Kia Worldwide YouTube Channel, showcases a silhouette of the flagship SUV model, featuring its prominent front and sleek body surfaces. The striking lighting patterns created by the front and rear lamps complete the EV9's bold identity.

The video clips also preview the Kia EV9's unique blend of sleek and sculptural design and confident and assertive geometry.

The name, EV9, comes from Kia's EV nomenclature, pairing the prefix 'EV' (electric vehicle) with the number '9' (nine), which represents the model's segment among Kia's dedicated electric vehicle lineup.

Like the Kia EV6, the Kia EV9 is built upon the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Kia will fully reveal both the exterior and interior design in mid-March, and the product information will be fully disclosed during the Kia EV9 World Premiere in late March.

For more information about Kia, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

Image_2__Kia_EV9_SUV_Exterior_Teased_in_Video_Clips.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN28409&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-ev9-suv-exterior-teased-in-video-clips-301759144.html

SOURCE Kia Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN28409&Transmission_Id=202303011830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN28409&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.