Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (“Stanley Black & Decker”) (NYSE: SWK) breached their fiduciary duties to Stanley Black & Decker and its shareholders. If you are a Stanley Black & Decker shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Stanley Black & Decker’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage it in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Stanley Black & Decker, and whether Stanley Black & Decker and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 23, 2023, Stanley Black & Decker identified transactions among its international operations that may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

What You Can Do

If you are a Stanley Black & Decker shareholder, you may have legal claims against their directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

