BrainChip Expands Its Ecosystem with Teksun to Bring the Akida Processor to Next-Generation AIoT Devices

5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (

ASX:BRN, Financial)(OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Teksun has joined its Essential AI Ecosystem. The partnership will begin the process of incorporating BrainChip's neuromorphic technology into a broad range of AI-featured devices that demand efficient and cost-effective performance.

Teksun focuses on end-to-end IoT & AI product development and enables differentiated intelligent solutions, such as predictive and preventative maintenance in industrial applications, analytics and diagnostics for digital healthcare, automotive, and vision-based devices for security and surveillance, to name a few. The partnership between the two companies will demonstrate and proliferate BrainChip's technology through Teksun product development channels.

"Teksun is committed to innovation and dedicated to providing our customers with the most advanced IoT solutions," said Brijesh Kamani - Founder & CEO of Teksun. "With BrainChip's Akida processor, we will be able to deliver next-generation AIoT devices that are faster, more efficient, and more intelligent than ever before and not just meet, but exceed the expectations of our customers."

The Akida neural processor Al IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. BrainChip IP supports incremental learning, on-chip learning, and high-speed inference with unsurpassed performance in micro watt to milli-watt power budgets. Among the markets that BrainChip's Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of intelligent vehicles, smart homes of today and tomorrow, medicine, and industrial IoT.

"The Akida processor is a revolutionary computing architecture that is designed to process neural networks and machine learning algorithms at ultra-low power for edge computing applications, where resources and bandwidth are at a premium," said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. "Teksun is a leader in the IoT industry, and we are confident that our partnership will enable them to deliver advanced solutions that will change the way we live, work, and interact with technology."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Smith
JPR Communications
818-398-1424

Investor Relations:
Tony Dawe
Director, Global Investor Relations
[email protected]

About Teksun Inc
Teksun Inc is a leading Next Generation IoT and AI turn-key Product Engineering Services provider. Teksun is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. Teksun offers a wide range of product engineering services, including embedded hardware and software design, AI & ML development, product design and mechanical engineering, cloud and web-enabled services, Android & iOS application development, electronics manufacturing, and product certification services. Working as an ODM Partner for numerous Product Companies globally, Teksun is dedicated to supporting its clients to succeed with an innovative design approach and quicker time-to-market, powered by its in-house framework and "accelerators" of Product Development. Check out www.teksun.com to know more.

Media Contact:
Ankit Dhanak
Head - Alliance & Marketing
+1 (707) 383-5786, Ext. 6001

