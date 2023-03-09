LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Teksun has joined its Essential AI Ecosystem. The partnership will begin the process of incorporating BrainChip's neuromorphic technology into a broad range of AI-featured devices that demand efficient and cost-effective performance.

Teksun focuses on end-to-end IoT & AI product development and enables differentiated intelligent solutions, such as predictive and preventative maintenance in industrial applications, analytics and diagnostics for digital healthcare, automotive, and vision-based devices for security and surveillance, to name a few. The partnership between the two companies will demonstrate and proliferate BrainChip's technology through Teksun product development channels.

"Teksun is committed to innovation and dedicated to providing our customers with the most advanced IoT solutions," said Brijesh Kamani - Founder & CEO of Teksun. "With BrainChip's Akida processor, we will be able to deliver next-generation AIoT devices that are faster, more efficient, and more intelligent than ever before and not just meet, but exceed the expectations of our customers."

The Akida neural processor Al IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. BrainChip IP supports incremental learning, on-chip learning, and high-speed inference with unsurpassed performance in micro watt to milli-watt power budgets. Among the markets that BrainChip's Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of intelligent vehicles, smart homes of today and tomorrow, medicine, and industrial IoT.

"The Akida processor is a revolutionary computing architecture that is designed to process neural networks and machine learning algorithms at ultra-low power for edge computing applications, where resources and bandwidth are at a premium," said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. "Teksun is a leader in the IoT industry, and we are confident that our partnership will enable them to deliver advanced solutions that will change the way we live, work, and interact with technology."

About Teksun Inc

Teksun Inc is a leading Next Generation IoT and AI turn-key Product Engineering Services provider. Teksun is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. Teksun offers a wide range of product engineering services, including embedded hardware and software design, AI & ML development, product design and mechanical engineering, cloud and web-enabled services, Android & iOS application development, electronics manufacturing, and product certification services. Working as an ODM Partner for numerous Product Companies globally, Teksun is dedicated to supporting its clients to succeed with an innovative design approach and quicker time-to-market, powered by its in-house framework and "accelerators" of Product Development. Check out www.teksun.com to know more.

