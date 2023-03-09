Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fulcrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FULC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2023, Fulcrum announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the company that it has issued a full clinical hold regarding the Investigational New Drug application for its sickle-cell disease treatment, FTX-6058, due to previously reported preclinical data.

On this news, Fulcrum’s stock price fell $7.23 per share, or 56%, to close at $5.66 per share on February 24, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fulcrum securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006190/en/