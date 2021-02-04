NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ( CRBU), Inspirato Incorporated ( ISPO), Kornit Digital Ltd. ( KRNT), and Alico, Inc. ( ALCO). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ( CRBU)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the November 20, 2020 IPO; Pursuant and/or traceable to the March 18, 2021 SPO; November 20, 2020 - September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2023

Caribou is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the U.S. and internationally. The Company is developing, among other product candidates, CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy1 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, referred to as “ANTLER”, to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“r/r B-NHL”).

According to Defendants, CB-010 is the first clinical-stage allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with programmed cell death protein 1 (“PD-1”) removed from the CAR-T cell surface by a genome-edited knockout of the PDCD1 gene, which purportedly sets CB-010 apart from other allogeneic CAR-T cells by, inter alia, improving the “persistence” of antitumor activity.

On July 1, 2021, Caribou filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on July 22, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On July 23, 2021, pursuant to the Registration Statement, Caribou’s common stock began publicly trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “CRBU”. That same day, Caribou filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, collectively with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, Caribou issued 19 million shares of common stock to the public at the Offering price of $16.00 per share for proceeds of $282.72 million to the Company, before expenses, and after applicable underwriting discounts.

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CB-010’s treatment effect was not as durable as Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010’s clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On June 10, 2022, Caribou issued a press release reporting “[p]ositive” data from the ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial. Among other results, Caribou reported that “[a]t 6 months following the single dose of CB-010, [only] 40% of patients remained in CR [complete response] (2 of 5 patients) as of the May 13, 2022 data cutoff date”, prompting investor concern over the durability of the CB-010 treatment.

On this news, Caribou’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 20.41%, to close at $6.94 per share on June 10, 2022.

Then, on December 12, 2022, Caribou issued a press release “report[ing] new 12-month clinical data from cohort 1 in the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 trial, which [purportedly] show[ed] longterm durability following a single infusion of CB-010 at the initial dose level 1 (40x106 CAR-T cells).” Among other results, Caribou reported that “3 of 6 patients maintained a durable CR at 6 months” and “2 of 6 patients maintain a long-term CR at the 12 month scan and remain on the trial”, thereby confirming investor fears that the CB-010 treatment lacked significant durability.

On this news, Caribou’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 9.03%, to close at $8.16 per share on December 12, 2022.

As of the time this Complaint was filed, Caribou common stock continues to trade below the $16.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of Caribou’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

Inspirato Incorporated ( ISPO)

Class Period: May 11, 2022 - December 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2023

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Inspirato’s financial statements for the quarters ending March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the “Non-Reliance Periods”) could not be relied upon. The Company incorrectly applied Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) (“ASC 842”), resulting in the unreliability of the Non-Reliance Periods. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Inspirato, investors suffered damages.

Kornit Digital Ltd. ( KRNT)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 - July 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2023

Kornit designs and manufactures industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The Company’s digital inkjet printers enable end-users to print both direct-to-garment (“DTG”) and direct-to-fabric (“DTF”). In DTG printing, designs and images are printed directly onto finished textiles such as clothing and apparel. In DTF printing, large rolls of fabric pass through wide inkjet printers that print images and designs directly onto swaths of fabric that are then cut and sewn into a product, and can be used in the fashion and home décor industries. Kornit also produces and sells textile inks and other consumables for use in its digital printers. Through customer support contracts, Kornit also provides customer assistance and equipment services for its printers, including technical support, maintenance, and repair.

During the Class Period, the Company also began offering software services to its customers, including a suite of end-to-end fulfillment and production solutions, called KornitX, through which the Company provides, among other things, automated production systems and workflow and inventory management.

The Company’s largest customer is multinational e-commerce company, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”). Among the largest of Kornit’s other customers during the Class Period were Delta Apparel, Inc. (“Delta Apparel”), a leading provider of activewear and lifestyle apparel products, and Fanatics, Inc. (“Fanatics”), a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise. Kornit generates more than 60% of its revenues from its ten largest customers. Accordingly, it was critically important for Kornit to maintain those major customers as well as continue to grow its customer base in order to achieve the Company’s ambitious goal of “becoming a $1 billion revenue company in 2026.”

Throughout the Class Period, Kornit repeatedly touted the purported competitive advantages provided by its technology and assured investors that it faced virtually no meaningful competition in the “direct-to-garment” printing market. The Company also represented that there was strong demand for its digital printing systems, consumable products, such as textile inks, as well as the services Kornit provided customers to maintain and manage its digital printers, and to manage customer workflow. Kornit further assured investors that the purportedly strong demand for the Company’s products and services would enable it to maintain its existing customer base and attract new customers that would limit the risks associated with a substantial portion of its revenues being concentrated among a small number of large customers.

These and similar statements made throughout the Class Period were false. In truth, Kornit and its senior executives knew, or at a minimum, recklessly disregarded, that the Company’s digital printing business was plagued by severe quality control problems and customer service deficiencies. Those problems and deficiencies caused Kornit to cede market share to competitors, which, in turn, led to a decrease in the Company’s revenue as customers went elsewhere for their digital printing needs. As a result of these misrepresentations, Kornit ordinary shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Investors began to learn the truth on March 28, 2022, when Delta Apparel and Fanatics—two of Kornit’s major customers—announced that for months they had collaborated with one of Kornit’s principal competitors to develop a new digital printing technology that directly competed with products and services Kornit offered. Delta Apparel revealed that it had already installed this new technology in four of its existing digital print facilities and had plans to expand further. The utilization of this new, competing technology by Delta Apparel and Fanatics reflected the widespread dissatisfaction of Kornit’s major customers with the Company’s product quality and customer service, and meant that Kornit would likely lose revenue from two of its most important customers.

On May 11, 2022, despite reporting revenues that exceeded expectations, Kornit reported a net loss of $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a profit of $5.1 million in the prior year period. The Company also issued revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2022 that was significantly below analysts’ expectations. Kornit attributed its disappointing guidance to a slowdown in orders from the Company’s customers in the e-commerce segment. In addition, the Company admitted that, for at least the previous two quarters, Kornit knew that one of its largest customers, Delta Apparel, had acquired digital printing systems from a Kornit competitor. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Kornit ordinary shares declined by $18.78 per share, or 33.3%.

Then, on July 5, 2022, after the market closed, Kornit disclosed that it would report a sizeable shortfall in revenue for the second quarter of 2022. Specifically, Kornit expected revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $56.4 million to $59.4 million, far short of the previous revenue guidance of between $85 million and $95 million that the Company provided less than two months earlier, in May 2022. Kornit attributed the substantial revenue miss to “a significantly slower pace of direct-to-garment (DTG) systems orders in the second quarter as compared to our prior expectations.” As a result of these disclosures, the price of Kornit ordinary shares declined by an additional $8.10 per share, or 25.7%.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

Alico, Inc. ( ALCO)

Class Period: February 4, 2021 - December 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2023

Alico, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the U.S. The Company operates in two segments: (i) Alico Citrus; and (ii) Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties, and also leases land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico’s deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (iii) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company’s financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 6, 2022, Alico issued a press release announcing that the Company was postponing its year-end earnings call. Specifically, the press release stated that “additional time is required for completion of the audit of its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 by its independent registered public accounting firm.”

On this news, Alico’s stock price fell $3.06 per share, or 10.42%, to close at $26.29 per share on December 6, 2022.

Then, on December 7, 2022, Alico issued a press release providing a further update on the delays that the Company faced in reporting fiscal year 2022 results and making the required associated filings with the SEC. In the press release, the Company disclosed that “[t]he key item that is requiring such additional time involves evaluation of the proper amount of the Company’s Deferred Tax Liability, particularly certain portions of that Deferred Tax Liability arising in prior fiscal years, including those going back to fiscal year 2019 or possibly several years before fiscal year 2019.”

Finally, on December 13, 2022, Alico filed with the SEC its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 (the “2022 10-K”). In the 2022 10-K, Alico “restate[d] the Company’s previously issued audited consolidated balance sheet, audited consolidated statements of changes in equity and related disclosures as of September 30, 2021 included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 (the ‘2021 10-K’) previously filed with the SEC and the Company’s previously issued unaudited consolidated balance sheet, unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity and related disclosures as of the end of each quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 included in the Company’s respective Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for each of the quarters then ended previously filed with the SEC (together with the 2021 10-K, the ‘Financial Statements’).” The Company also disclosed that “[o]n December 12, 2022, the audit committee (the ‘Audit Committee’) of the board of directors of the Company concluded that the Company’s previously issued Financial Statements can no longer be relied upon due to an error identified during the completion of the 2022 10-K.” Specifically, Alico stated that “[t]he error that led to the Audit Committee’s conclusion relates to the calculation of the deferred tax liabilities for the fiscal years 2015 through 2019, which resulted in a cumulative reduction in the Company’s deferred tax liability, and a corresponding cumulative increase in retained earnings, of approximately $2,512,000 on the Company’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2022.”

On this news, Alico’s stock price fell $2.64 per share, or 9.53%, to close at $25.05 per share on December 14, 2022.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

