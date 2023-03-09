Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) on behalf of MPT stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MPT has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2023, MPT announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Among other items, the Company disclosed an impairment of approximately $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect Medical Holdings and announced a plan to write off about $112 million in unbilled rent from the same client.

On this news, MPT’s stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 8.69%, to close at $11.14 per share on February 23, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MPT shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006192/en/