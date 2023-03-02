111 to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results- Conference Call to Follow

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

111's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (7:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Conference Topic: 111, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Registration Link: https%3A%2F%2Fs1.c-conf.com%2Fdiamondpass%2F10029260-l0s35fu.html

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will then be provided with the dial in number, the Passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite and enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f8x22fcz.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until March 30, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time:

China: 4001209216
United States: +1-855-883-1031
International: +61-7-3107-6325
Conference ID: 10029260

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online platform, 1 Medicine Marketplace, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

