Coherent Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that its thought leaders will present at panels, technical sessions, and other events at OFC 2023, March 7-9 at the San Diego Convention Center.

INVITED SPEAKERS

  • Optoelectronic Components for Communications and Sensing (Session D3: Active Components)
    Presenter: Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng
    Tuesday, March 7, 2:00 p.m.
    Room 2

PANELS

  • Market Watch Panel II: PAM vs. Coherent for Datacenter Connectivity
    Panelist: Dr. Lee Xu
    Tuesday, March 7, 12:15 p.m.
    Theater I
  • Show Floor Panel: OpenZR+ MSA – New Developments and Next Steps
    Panelist: Dr. Gert Sarlet
    Wednesday, March 8, 11:45 a.m.
    Theater II
  • Market Watch Panel V: Perspectives on the Future of ROADM Technologies and Architectures for Next-Gen Networks
    Panelist: Dr. Jack J. Xu
    Thursday, March 9, 10:30 a.m.
    Theater I
  • Market Watch Panel VI: Satellite Communications – Coherent Optics in Free Space
    Organizer: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi
    Panelist: Dr. Jack J. Xu
    Thursday, March 9, 12:15 p.m.
    Theater I
  • Panel: Roadmap for Photonic AI Accelerators
    Co-organizer: Dr. Glenn Bartolini
    Thursday, March 9, 2:00 p.m.
    Room 7AB
  • Show Floor Panel: 3D Sensing in High-Volume Consumer and Automotive Applications
    Panelist: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi
    Thursday, March 9, 2:45 p.m.
    Theater I

CONFERENCE SESSIONS AND PAPERS

  • Session M4I: Passive Silicon Photonic Devices
    Presider: Dr. Glenn Bartolini
    Monday, March 6, 4:30 p.m.
    Room 8
  • Paper TU3I.1: 106.25 Gbaud 4-level pulse amplitude modulation links supporting (2x)100 Gigabit Ethernet on single lambda (Top-Scored)
    Contributing authors: Dr. Marek Chacinski, Dr. Yasuhiro Matsui
    Tuesday, March 7, 4:30 p.m.
    Room 8

2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC

Separately, Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment, will participate in the Business Fireside Chat at the 2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC on Monday, March 6. The fireside chat will feature leaders from the optical networking market providing their unique perspectives on a broad range of industry issues.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3OTc4MiM1NDM4NDY0IzIwMTY2NjY=
Coherent-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.