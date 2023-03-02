HKEX Announces Plans to Open London Office

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HONG KONG, March 2, 2023

HONG KONG, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to confirm today (Thursday) that it will open an office in London in the first half of 2023. The new UK office will further expand the Group's international reach, promoting greater global connectivity and facilitating opportunities for HKEX's customers and issuers around the world.

The new office will promote the attractiveness of HKEX's international equities franchise, its exclusive connectivity with Mainland China's capital markets and its rapidly expanding derivatives product suite. It will also provide the Group's European clients with on-the-ground expertise and insight on Hong Kong's capital market opportunities and innovations.

HKEX subsidiaries, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, this week were each confirmed as Recognised Overseas Investment Exchanges by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. Preparatory work to open the London office is also ongoing. The new office will be overseen by Head of EMEA Business Development, Raymond Wong, who will report to Kevin Rideout, HKEX Co-Head of Sales and Marketing.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: "We are delighted to be opening HKEX's first European office in London, one of the world's most dynamic and vibrant financial, business and cultural cities. HKEX has strong ties with the financial community in London through the London Metal Exchange, and this new office will further strengthen our commitment to supporting the ambitions of our broad range of customers around the world. Together with our newly-opened New York office, our footprint will now cover all key global time zones, supporting us as we connect capital with opportunities and East with West."

The opening of the London office will make it easier for HKEX to connect with investors and other market participants during the European working day and enable the Group to build stronger ties with its clients throughout the region. The office will complement HKEX's existing international reach from its offices in Beijing, New York, Shanghai and Singapore.

Please find more info about HKEX's market in an appendix.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code: 388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

