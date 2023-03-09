FangDD Announces US$620,800 Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain investors (the “Purchase Agreements”) for the issuance and sale by the Company of an aggregate of 1,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing 375 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a purchase price of US$0.6208 per ADS, in a registered direct offering.

Each Purchase Agreement contains representations, warranties and other provisions customary for transactions of this nature. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the Company currently anticipates that the closings of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreements will take place in March 2023. FangDD intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. Additional information regarding this offering and the Purchase Agreements will be included in a Form 6-K to be filed by FangDD with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The securities described above will be offered by the Company pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-267397) previously filed with the SEC on September 13, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on September 29, 2022. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus contain important information relating to the ADS offering. The prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be made available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, or may be obtained, when available, by contacting us at Room 602, Unit B4, Kexing Science Park, 15 Keyuan Road, Technology Park, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( DUO) is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, among others, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate transaction participants conduct their business through a suite of modular products and solutions powered by SaaS tools, products and technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “going forward,” “intend,” “ought to,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “shall,” “should,” “is likely to” and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc4MDI1MyM1NDM5ODQxIzIxODk3OTQ=
Fangdd-Network-Group-Ltd.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.