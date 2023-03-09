SARNIA, Ontario, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) ( ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announced their partnership with Chemelot Innovation and Learning Labs (CHILL) to execute an experimentation program at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in Geleen, the Netherlands, with the aim to optimize its next generation chemical recycling platform and to accelerate the Company’s path to commercialization.



Aduro is providing financial support to CHILL through a Platinum Partnership and in return receiving access to skilled researchers, specialized equipment for testing and analysis of data, and additional services including access to CHILL partner events and public relations campaigns.

“Aduro’s commitment to chemical recycling and their expertise in sustainable chemistry align with our mission to foster innovation and growth on the Brightlands Chemelot Campus. We are thrilled to welcome them as our Platinum Partner,” said Jorgo Merchiers, Business Developer of Materials Lab at CHILL.

Under their Community for Development program, CHILL will execute focused experiments around the Hydrochemolytic™ process for plastics upcycling (HPU). The engagement provides an opportunity for Aduro to work on several defined-scope projects that accelerate the scale-up of the Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology. These projects complement the scale-up and research activities currently being completed by Aduro, including the commissioning and operations of the pilot-scale Hydrochemolytic™ continuous flow plastic reactor (“R2 Plastic”) and the work being conducted at Western University on different contaminants in plastic feedstocks. All intellectual property generated from the projects conducted at CHILL will be owned by Aduro Energy Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

"The partnership with CHILL provides Aduro with an exceptional opportunity to work alongside experts in the field of chemistry and materials science. By leveraging CHILL's extensive resources, Aduro can accelerate its development of breakthrough chemical recycling solutions that will play a crucial role in building a sustainable future for all," said Gene Cammack, COO of Aduro.

"Aduro has taken a significant step forward in its collaboration with Brightlands Chemelot Campus. As we continue to progress towards commercialization, the support of the Brightlands community is vital in scaling up and establishing our brand as a prominent player in the chemical recycling industry in Europe and globally. We are looking forward to working alongside the Brightlands and CHILL teams in achieving our vision of achieving plastic circularity in support of the transition to a lower carbon future," says Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro.

About Chemelot Innovation and Learning Labs BV

Chemelot Innovation and Learning Labs (CHILL) BV is a private limited liability company based on the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in Geleen, the Netherlands. CHILL was created as a collaboration between the founding fathers SABIC, DSM, Leeuwenborgh Opleidingen, Arcus College, Zuyd University of Applied Sciences, and Maastricht University. CHILL offers an innovative learning, work, and research environment where companies and knowledge institutes can work together to develop new knowledge and new products. CHILL ensures that enough highly trained professionals enter the sector and contribute to highlighting the importance of modern chemistry and its role in a sustainable society.

About Brightlands Chemelot Campus

Brightlands Chemelot Campus is Europe's leading location for companies, research, and knowledge institutes in the field of chemistry and materials, located in Geleen, the Netherlands, with Belgium, Germany, France, and Luxembourg just around the corner. In addition to cutting-edge research and development in the field of high-performance materials, sustainable processes and biomedical solutions, Brightlands' portfolio also includes targeted support for industry-specific start up companies. The R&D campus is considered number one in Europe for sustainable innovations.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

