World's first MRIdian center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital continues to lead the way for advanced precision cancer therapy with MRI-guided radiation

DENVER, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today that the clinical team at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has treated its 2,000th patient using the MRIdian, MRI-guided radiation therapy system. Patients treated at Siteman Cancer Center benefit from MRIdian's diagnostic quality MR visualization on-table adaptive radiotherapy, real-time tissue tracking, and automated beam control. In January 2014, Siteman Cancer Center became the first to treat patients using the world's first MRI-guided radiation therapy system – MRIdian by ViewRay. The clinical team at Washington University has been a leader in publishing clinical evidence related to treating various cancers, including pancreas, prostate, lung, liver, breast, and oligometastatic cancers.

The Siteman Cancer Center team has generated foundational peer-reviewed clinical evidence for MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy SBRT (stereotactic body radiotherapy). The body of clinical evidence includes early studies demonstrating that pancreatic cancer patients treated with ablative doses contribute to extended survival; feasibility of on-table adaptive MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MRI-guided adaptive radiotherapy) for unresectable primary or oligometastatic malignancies in the abdomen and central thorax. The team led the way in publishing clinical studies demonstrating the use of MRI-guided SBRT to treat liver tumors and has one of the largest volumes of patients. This clinical team was the first to publish prospective clinical trial data in pancreatic cancer patients and has treated the largest volume of breast cancer patients with MRIdian SMART, highlighting the effective use of short-course (single fraction) treatment.

"As we commemorate our tenth year treating with MRIdian, we continue to see the data indicating the benefits of MRI-guided radiation therapy for our patients. MR guidance and adaptive radiation therapy enable highly therapeutic cancer treatments while minimizing side effects, improving quality of life, and potentially even improving survival," said Hyun Kim, M.D., Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and MR Clinical Service Chief at Siteman Cancer Center and Washington University School of Medicine. "MRIdian has demonstrated in actual patient treatment data the importance of MRI guidance with adaptive therapy to address anatomical and tumor changes, real-time soft tissue tracking, and automated beam control. We treat more than 270 patients per year and are pleased that we were able to offer this advanced treatment modality to more than 2,000 patients over the years."

"We are excited to celebrate this key milestone after a decade of productive partnership with ViewRay. The ability to deliver on-table adaptive therapy with MRIdian has allowed us to deliver innovative cancer care to our patients to directly address the inevitable changes and movement that can take place inside the body," said Geoffrey Hugo, Ph.D., Professor of Radiation Oncology and Director of Medical Physics, at Siteman Cancer Center and Washington University School of Medicine. "This has brought us greater precision and control in our radiation delivery and truly changed how we treat our patients."

The MRIdian system provides oncologists with outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable organs-at-risk and healthy tissue and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions without relying on implanted markers. MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins by providing continuous real-time tracking of the target and organs at risk. This allows for delivering the prescribed dose to the target while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures. This results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

To date, over 29,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 57 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

The MRIdian Linac System is not appropriate for all patients, including those who are not candidates for magnetic resonance imaging. Radiation treatments may cause side effects that can vary depending on the part of the body being treated. The most frequent ones are typically temporary and may include, but are not limited to, irritation to the respiratory, digestive, urinary, or reproductive systems; fatigue; nausea; skin irritation; and hair loss. In some patients, side effects can be severe. Treatment sessions may vary in complexity and duration. Radiation treatment is not appropriate for all cancers. You should discuss the potential for side effects and their severity as well as the benefits of radiation and magnetic resonance imaging with your doctor to make sure radiation treatment is right for you.

