Haemonetics Introduces Next Generation "Intelligent Control" Software for Cell Saver® Elite®+ Autotransfusion System

2 hours ago
BOSTON, March 2, 2023

BOSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions to drive better patient outcomes, has announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the next-generation software for the Cell Saver® Elite®+ Autotransfusion System, with full market release available now. This software upgrade, named Intelligent Control, offers customers key enhancements to help simplify operations, supporting enhanced efficiency and an improved user experience.

The Cell Saver Elite+ Autotransfusion System is state-of-the-art technology that gives hospitals the ability to recover a patient's own blood in surgical procedures with the potential for medium to high blood loss, helping to avoid unnecessary allogeneic transfusions while reducing related costs. The new Intelligent Control software provides more than 50 automation enhancements to augment the user experience, including complete user control with a "Manual Mode" option, expanded wash volumes adjustable to the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) recommended levels, and enhanced Emergency Options.

"This latest upgrade represents a significant advancement in our Cell Salvage platform and builds upon our nearly 50-year foundation as the leader in autotransfusion. The Intelligent Control software enhances our SmartSuction® and Latham bowl technologies to help maximize the recovery of red blood cells," said Stewart Strong, President of Global Hospital at Haemonetics. "With the new software for the Cell Saver Elite+, we are delivering customers more versatility and simplicity to best meet their autotransfusion needs."

For more information about the Cell Saver Elite+ system, please go to

hospital.haemonetics.com/cell-salvage/cell-saver-elite-plus.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-introduces-next-generation-intelligent-control-software-for-cell-saver-elite-autotransfusion-system-301760781.html

