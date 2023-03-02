Kennametal's Ariel Shasko recognized by the Manufacturing Institute, Receives Emerging Leader award as part of 2023 Women MAKE Awards

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2023

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that Ariel Shasko, Deployment Manager, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering has been named a
2023 Women MAKE Awards Emerging Leader by The Manufacturing Institute. This award celebrates women professionals under 30 years of age who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers.

Shasko is among 30 honorees from companies of all sizes and sectors to receive this honor and joins a group of 14 other Kennametal women who received a MAKE Award (previously known as STEP Ahead Awards) in prior years.

"We congratulate Ariel for receiving this outstanding honor," said Kennametal President and CEO Christopher Rossi. "She is helping Kennametal's transformation through not only her work but her mentorship and commitment to our communities, and we are thankful for her leadership and contributions to the company."

Shasko leads an engineering team in deploying Industry 4.0 capabilities across Kennametal's North American manufacturing facilities supporting strategic performance improvements in efficiency, scrap reduction and reduced downtime.

She also serves as a mentor to female EMERGE participants – Kennametal's early-career rotational leadership development program – and regularly partners with university students in support of career development opportunities.

On April 20, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader's story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

favicon.png?sn=NE29460&sd=2023-03-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametals-ariel-shasko-recognized-by-the-manufacturing-institute-receives-emerging-leader-award-as-part-of-2023-women-make-awards-301760031.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE29460&Transmission_Id=202303020645PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE29460&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.