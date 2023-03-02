KBR Awarded Proprietary Module Contract for the First Hydro-PRT® Modular Plant

HOUSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has signed a contract with Hyundai Engineering Company (HEC) Ltd to supply proprietary equipment for the first modular plant for its leading advanced plastics recycling technology Hydro-PRT®. The plant will be installed at LG Chem's Chronos Project in Dangjin, South Korea.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will supply its proprietary modular solution to HEC for a 20,000 tonnes per annum plastics recycling unit planned for the Chronos project. This award follows LG Chem's licensing of KBR's Hydro-PRT technology last year.

"We are honored that LG Chem has selected our modular solution for the Hydro-PRT unit at Dangjin," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "Our proprietary modularization solutions deliver inherent cost, scalability, schedule, and safety advantages and we look forward to a successful implementation to help LG Chem accelerate attainment of its ESG objectives."

KBR and Mura's Hydro-PRT process converts waste plastics into raw materials for new plastics, achieving total circularity. A recent report published by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre shows this proprietary technology to be the best performing for resource use across mechanical, chemical and energy recovery processes and produced the highest yield of hydrocarbon products to displace virgin fossil equivalent. As the global economy transitions away from traditional fossil fuels, Hydro-PRT delivers significant environmental benefits and enables our clients to achieve full plastics circularity.

KBR has been a leader in innovative, sustainable process technology development, commercialization, and plant design solutions for over 50 years.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

