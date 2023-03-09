SCIB Awarded RM20.65 million Project to Rebuild School

2 hours ago
Group secures contract from JKR under Sarawak's RM1 billion allocation for dilapidated schools

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Mar 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) today announced that the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn. Bhd., has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract from Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKR) valued at RM20.65 million for the rebuilding of Sekolah Daif in Tebedu, Serian.


En. Rosland bin Othman, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB


The contract has a duration of 24 months and comes under the third phase of the Sarawak government's RM1 billion allocation for dilapidated schools.

Rosland bin Othman, Group MD and CEO of SCIB (Link) Group Managing Director of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman said, "This project from JKR is part of the nationwide programme to rebuild or renovate dilapidated schools, especially in rural areas where children already face challenges from lack of infrastructure. The Group's construction arm has lots of experience in operating EPCC projects while our background as a specialist in small-to-mid-sized rural infrastructure works covering roads to schools and hospitals ensures that we are well-versed in projects of this nature."

"The Group will continue to seek projects where we can leverage our expertise as the leading precast concrete and IBS manufacturer in East Malaysia. There are opportunities for us under the recently re-tabled Budget 2023, in which Sarawak was allocated RM5.6 billion and Sabah allocated RM6.5 billion. We also note with interest the RM920 million set aside for dilapidated schools in both states."

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my

Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



