Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for Priority Review the New Drug Application (NDA) for ADX-2191 (methotrexate injection, USP), an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of June 21, 2023. The FDA noted that no potential filing review issues have been identified.

“The FDA’s decision to grant Priority Review with a PDUFA date four months from NDA acceptance underscores the significant need for an FDA-approved treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, a rare but potentially fatal cancer,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., Aldeyra’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are working closely with the FDA during the review process to bring ADX‑2191 to patients as quickly as possible, and plan to launch ADX-2191 in the United States in the second half of this year, pending approval by the FDA.”

The NDA submission is supported by a combination of more than three decades of published literature on the safety and efficacy of methotrexate, the active ingredient of ADX‑2191, for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, in addition to safety data from the recently completed Phase 3 GUARD Trial of ADX-2191 in patients with proliferative vitreoretinopathy. During the Phase 3 GUARD Trial, no safety signals were observed, and ADX-2191 was well tolerated; there were no observed treatment-emergent serious adverse events. The most common adverse event associated with ADX‑2191 treatment was punctate keratitis, a frequently observed side effect of intravitreal methotrexate, that was most commonly mild in severity.

About ADX-2191

ADX-2191 (methotrexate injection, USP) is a sterile, non-compounded intravitreal formulation of methotrexate for the potential prevention or treatment of specific rare retinal diseases, including primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. The ADX-2191 intravitreal formulation is preservative-free, is designed to be vitreous-compatible, and is optimized for excipient composition, viscosity, density, tonicity, pH, concentration, and volume of administration. ADX-2191 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and retinitis pigmentosa.

About Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma

Primary vitreoretinal lymphoma is a rare, aggressive, and potentially fatal retinal cancer that is diagnosed in approximately 300 to 600 patients in the United States per year. The median survival for newly diagnosed patients is less than five years. No approved treatments are currently available, though intravitreal injection of compounded methotrexate represents the current standard of care.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover and develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX-246, ADX-248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review), proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and other rare sight-threatening retinal diseases. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

