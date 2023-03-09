Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit,” “Summit Materials,” “Summit Inc.” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, announces that its subsidiary, Continental Cement Company, LLC (“Continental Cement”) has successfully completed negotiations with the United Steelworkers Local 11-205 (“Union”) on a new, mutually agreeable Collective Bargaining Agreement (“CBA”) at its Hannibal, Missouri, cement plant. The CBA extends through April 2027. “Continental Cement is thrilled to have the union membership ratify the new CBA, which we believe provides a compelling opportunity for our hourly employees,” commented David Loomes, Continental Cement President. “We thank the Union, the negotiating committee, hourly employees and the Plant Leadership Team for their role in the process and helping reach this outcome after a long and often intense negotiation process. We are proud to serve the community and to provide secure, well-paying jobs for our hourly and salaried employees. Most importantly, we are proud of our safety record and improved relationship with regulators – both of which are non-negotiable core values for CCC / Summit Materials.”

The new CBA provides a generous wage settlement and addresses key elements of improving the efficiency and competitiveness of our Hannibal cement facility. The key terms of the new CBA are:

The new CBA will run through April 2027

Annual salary increases for the first three years are 5% per year – and 4% per year for the last two years

Employees will receive a once off ratification bonus to offset lost wages since last increase

Securing a streamlined job category classification structure for all new employees

Giving hourly employees the opportunity to grandfather into the prior structure or to switch to the new structure, which will provide most employees an immediate pay increase above the contractual wage increases

A call out system which will reduce the reliance on third party contractors and contribute to further improved plant reliability

“We thank the negotiating teams and employees for reaching this point and ratifying the CBA while upholding our Summit values of safety, integrity, inclusivity, and sustainability,” added Anne Noonan, President and CEO of Summit Materials. “We are looking forward to the future and believe the new CBA provides a win-win for our hourly employees and Continental Cement.”

The new contract period at the Continental Cement Hannibal plant continues through April 30, 2027. The plant produced over 1 million tons of cement in 2021, and fully converted to lower-emitting Portland Limestone Cement in August 2022.

To learn more about Summit’s ESG commitment at its Continental Cement facility, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fsummit-materials.com%2Fapp%2Fuploads%2F2022%2F04%2FSummit-Continental-Cement-and-Green-America-Recycling-Report-2021-Compressed.pdf

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

About Continental Cement Company

Continental Cement Company is a leading provider of cement based in Chesterfield, MO with plants in Hannibal, MO and Davenport, IA and 9 distribution terminals along the Mississippi River between Minneapolis, MN and New Orleans, LA. Continental Cement has built its business on consistent quality, superior service, and delivering a great experience since they began producing cement at their Hannibal location in 1903. The Company provides high quality cement for projects along the Mississippi corridor and is a subsidiary of Summit Materials, Inc.

