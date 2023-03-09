BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions and disinfectant use, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group DMCC, are excited to announce that Nanocyn® hospital-grade disinfectant has received additional claims from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for effective use against Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Salmonella, Norovirus, Poliovirus, and as a fungicide. Moreover, Nanocyn® has also received the esteemed Green Seal® Certification after surpassing a series of rigrous standards that measure environmental health, sustainability and product performance.

The additional claims add Nanocyn® to the EPA's List G, Antimicrobial Products Registered with the EPA for Claims Against Norovirus (Feline calicivirus), and List H, Registered Antimicrobial Products with Label Claims Against MRSA and/or Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecalis/faecium (VRE). MRSA is a type of bacteria that is resistant to several antibiotics and can cause pneumonia and other infections. Athletes, daycare and school students, military personnel in barracks, and those who receive inpatient medical care or have surgery or medical devices inserted in their body are at higher risk of MRSA infection.

Nanocyn® hospital-grade disinfectant was approved by the EPA for use as a disinfectant on hard non-porous surfaces in April 2022 and was subsequently listed on the EPA's List N, Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19), and List Q, Disinfectants for Emerging Viral Pathogens, including Ebola virus, Mpox virus, and SARS-CoV-2 and variants, for use at sites that include but are not limited to hospitals and other medical areas, cruise ships, gyms, food preparation areas and veterinary and animal housing environments.

EPA-registered antimicrobial products may not make efficacy claims against any pathogens unless the EPA has reviewed the data that supports the claim and subsequently approved the claim for the label. Products included on these lists also comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's requirements for occupational exposure to bloodborne pathogens, as well as proper management of waste disposal, which is regulated under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The Green Seal is a prestigous global ecolabel that recognizes products meeting rigorous, science-based health and environmental criteria. By earning the respected Green Seal Certification, Nanocyn becomes one of the few HOCl-based products to acheive this distinction. Nanocyn's outstanding performance and environmental standards have been validated by Green Seal's top-rated scientists and experts, making it a trusted disinfectant that prioritizes environmental leadership and sustaniablity.

Nanocyn hospital grade disinfectant is expected to be commercialized by the summer of this year.

"The MicroSafe Group is excited to have received the new claims from the EPA confirming its effectiveness against a wide range of harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi," said Safa Qadumi, CEO of the MicroSafe Group. "The additional EPA approved claims coupled with the Green Seal Certification makes Nanocyn a reliable and eco-friendly option for those who prioritize both product performance and environmental responsibility" Mrs. Safa continued.

"We are excited to obtain the extended listings with the EPA and the Green Seal Certification for Nanocyn. Our Microcyn Technology continues to make advancements as a broad-use technology for killing harmful bacteria, viruses and fungi while meeting stringent criteria for safety," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About MicroSafe Group

The MicroSafe Group has operations internationally with its head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With regional offices in the Middle East, as well as MicroSafe Care Australia and Canada, MicroSafe Group is providing innovative solutions to a wide range of industries and healthcare providers. The MicroSafe Group promotes only products it believes will truly revolutionize healthcare - products that will enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals all over the world. Interested distributors for Europe, West Asia and North Africa may contact Safwan Abdallah, COO of MicroSafe Group at [email protected]. For Australia please contact MicroSafe Australia's Managing Director Matt Seifert, at [email protected]. More information can be found at www.microsafe.com and www.microsafe.com.au.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "expect," "promise," and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development and clinical studies, as well as uncertainties relative to varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™, Microcyn® and Nanocyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741604/Sonoma-Pharmaceuticals-and-MicroSafe-Group-Announce-New-EPA-Claims-and-Green-Seal-Certification-for-NanocynR-Hospital-Grade-Disinfectant



