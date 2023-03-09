SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. ( TMPO) (“Tempo” or “Tempo Automation”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that Joy Weiss, Tempo’s Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Benton, Tempo’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13, 2023.



This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology, Media & AgTech and Sustainability/ESG.

Roth Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Tempo’s CEO, Joy Weiss and CFO, Ryan Benton on Roth's online conference platform or contact their Roth representative.

Tempo is a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, transforming the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo Automation's unique automated manufacturing platform optimizes the complex process of printed circuit board manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility.

