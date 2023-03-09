Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference next week. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM ET in Orlando, FL.

A+live+webcast, as well as the replay, of the fireside chat is available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.everbridge.com%2F.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,500 customers in 82 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

