LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. ( QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:
- Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference, March 6 – 8, 2023 Boston, MA
- Members of uniQure’s management team, including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, March 6.
- Mr. Kapusta also will participate in a panel discussion, “Genetic Medicines Corporate Panel,” on March 6 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of this event can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media section of the uniQure website.
- Members of uniQure’s management team, including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, March 6.
- Bioprocessing Summit Europe, March 15, 2023 Barcelona, Spain
- Hugo Rojas, Ph.D., associate director in drug substance development, will deliver an encore presentation discussing our high-throughput scale-down model enabling fast USP development in gene therapy.
- Hugo Rojas, Ph.D., associate director in drug substance development, will deliver an encore presentation discussing our high-throughput scale-down model enabling fast USP development in gene therapy.
- Huntington’s Disease Youth Organization (HDYO) International Young Adults Congress, March 17 – 19, 2023 Glasgow, Scotland
- Astrid Vallez-Sanchez, Ph.D., director of global research, will participate in an informational session: “Gene Therapy – A Closer Look” on Saturday, March 18 at 11:20 a.m. GMT.
- Astrid Vallez-Sanchez, Ph.D., director of global research, will participate in an informational session: “Gene Therapy – A Closer Look” on Saturday, March 18 at 11:20 a.m. GMT.
- Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, March 19 – 22, 2023 Austin, TX
- Meg Bradbury, M.S., CGC, MSHS, director of clinical translation, will present a pre-recorded overview on both AMT-162, a clinical-stage gene therapy candidate in SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and AMT-161, a preclinical gene therapy candidate in c9orf72 ALS mutation on Tuesday, March 21.
- Meg Bradbury, M.S., CGC, MSHS, director of clinical translation, will present a pre-recorded overview on both AMT-162, a clinical-stage gene therapy candidate in SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and AMT-161, a preclinical gene therapy candidate in c9orf72 ALS mutation on Tuesday, March 21.
- Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Conference, March 21 – 24, 2023 San Antonio, TX
- Frank Zhang, M.D., M.P.H., vice president of commercial, will present an encore poster on the employment impacts of early manifest Huntington’s disease in adults.
- Frank Zhang, M.D., M.P.H., vice president of commercial, will present an encore poster on the employment impacts of early manifest Huntington’s disease in adults.
- Stifel Virtual CNS Days, March 28, 2023
- Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, March 28.
- A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 11:30 – 11:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media section of the uniQure website.
- Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, March 28.
- International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Disease (AD/PD), March 28 – April 1, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden
- Amila Zuko, Ph.D., scientist in adult neurology, will deliver an oral presentation on preclinical mouse data on an intrastriatally delivered AAV product candidate focused on a combination approach of increasing protective APOE variants and lowering toxic APOE variants as a therapy for Alzheimer Disease.
- Amila Zuko, Ph.D., scientist in adult neurology, will deliver an oral presentation on preclinical mouse data on an intrastriatally delivered AAV product candidate focused on a combination approach of increasing protective APOE variants and lowering toxic APOE variants as a therapy for Alzheimer Disease.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The recent approvals of our gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represents a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. We are now leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com
uniQure Contacts:
|FOR INVESTORS:
|FOR MEDIA:
|Chiara Russo
|Tom Malone
|Direct: 617-306-9137
|Direct: 339-970-7558
|Mobile: 617-306-9137
|Mobile:339-223-8541
|[email protected]
|[email protected]