CARLSBAD, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) ( ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for its new multicenter study of its DEXA-C Cervical Interbody System, which is indicated for anterior cervical interbody fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD) of the cervical spine with accompanying radicular symptoms at one or two contiguous levels from C2-T1.



The DEXA-C system is the first product on the market using Aurora’s patented DEXA technology platform, which creates a series of implants that are color-coded and manufactured with varying densities in order to match with a patient’s bone density and DEXA T-Score. DEXA-C is intended for use on patients who require anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. The system implants an interbody spacer(s) into the cervical intervertebral body space(s) to stabilize and fuse the level(s). Allograft will be used in the spacer and the spinal segment(s) are fixed with an anterior cervical plate.

The DEXA-C study will be conducted at up to 10 investigative sites in the United States and it is anticipated that data from at least 40 single level subjects and at least 40 multiple level subjects will be entered into the study.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, Aurora’s President, CEO and co-founder, stated, "Aurora has been in the beta-testing phase with our DEXA-C series of implants and initial response has been very positive. As we build out our DEXA franchise, the clinical data around DEXA-C usage will help us advance this product and future DEXA products. We appreciate the doctors and patients participating in this study and look forward to receiving and reviewing their outcomes in the future.”

Dr. Nitin N. Bhatia, Chairman, Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Neurosurgery, Chief, Spine Service at University of California, Irvine, stated, “Cervical interbody implants matched to a patient's underlying bone density may help solve some of the challenges in anterior cervical surgery including subsidence and nonunion. Our surgeons at the UC Irvine Spine Center are excited to be part of this study.”

Dr. Steven Falowski, a Functional Neurosurgeon in Lancaster, PA, commented, “The Dexa-C technology marks a milestone in the development of spinal fusion products to not only help ensure, but also further improve great patient outcomes. A patient’s bone density and quality is a very well known factor in fusion results and patient outcomes. Aurora has also shown its dedication to not only bringing these innovative landmark products to market, but also ensuring the production of strong clinical data to support their use."

Sebastian Koga, MD, FAANS, a neurosurgeon with Forrest Health Institute of Neurosciece, and Director of Koga Neurosurgery in Covington, Louisiana, said, “DEXA is a huge step in biomaterials innovation, and the first step in personalized spine medicine. Like all great inventions it is an elegant and simple concept. Aurora Spine has demonstrated that artificial implants can match and mimic human biology. I have used DEXA implants in nearly 200 cases already and I cannot imagine going back to a conventional cage. Any spine surgeon operating on patients with osteoporosis will understand the great advantage of this new material. I can also envision this new material expanding from spinal procedures to other bone implants and dental implants, and further advancing to replace most orthopedic implants.”

The primary outcomes of interest for this study will be fusion assessment with patient follow-up visits at 3 months, 6 months and 12 months post-surgery. Included in the data collection will be fusion assessment from Static and Dynamic X-Ray (AP/LAT/Flex/Ex) using the following criteria: bridging bone inside or outside of graft; no lucencies at the graft-vertebral body junction; and motion < 1mm.

The secondary outcome measures will include subsidence and alignment assessments. Patient reported outcomes (NDI and VAS) will be collected at follow up visits and assessed compared to baseline.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

